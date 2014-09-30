Sept 30 Financial advisory services provider
Rothschild said it appointed Trevor Manuel senior
adviser to the group worldwide and deputy chairman of Rothschild
in South Africa, effective Wednesday.
Manuel will be based in the company's Johannesburg office,
Rothschild said in a statement.
He was most recently minister in the presidency responsible
for South Africa's National Planning Commission.
Manuel retired from public office earlier this year, having
served 20 years in the South African government.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)