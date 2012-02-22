* Total investment of over 65 mln stg in Tamar Energy
* Tamar to set up network of 40 organic waste to energy
plants
* Tamar plans to generate 100 MW of electricity over five
years
By Adveith Nair
LONDON, Feb 22 The Prince of Wales'
private estate and financier Jacob Rothschild are among a group
of investors who plan to invest more than 65 million pounds
($103 million) in a clean technology start-up focused on
producing energy from organic waste matter.
The new company, Tamar Energy, will develop a network of
over 40 anaerobic digestion plants to generate 100 megawatt of
green electricity over the next five years, the consortium said
on Wednesday.
The investor group is led by Rothschild's London-listed RIT
Capital Partners and Fajr Capital, along with the Duchy
of Cornwall, Lord Rothschild's Family Interests, and supermarket
group J Sainsbury, among others.
Anaerobic Digestion is the conversion of organic waste
material into biogas by bacteria. The methane-rich biogas can
then be used either in a local generating plant to produce
electricity, or cleaned and injected into the gas grid.
According to a report published last September by green
energy consultancies, there are already 214 anaerobic digestion
facilities in Britain, with a total installed generating
capacity of 170 MW.
"This investment shows there are great business
opportunities in this technology, creating heat and power to run
homes and businesses and reducing the amount of organic waste
that would otherwise lie rotting in landfill," Environment
Secretary Caroline Spelman said.
Sainsbury, which is investing 2 million pounds in the
venture, said it will work with suppliers to ensure that they
have access to Tamar's new plants, which it said would reduce
waste in the supply chain.
($1 = 0.6321 British pounds)
(Reporting by Adveith Nair, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)