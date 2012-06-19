HONG KONG, June 19 Rothschild Group has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Standard Chartered Plc banker Peter Wheeler as co-head of its Southeast Asian operations and an executive vice-chairman of the group, Rothschild said in a statement on Tuesday.

Based in Singapore, Wheeler will jointly manage Rothschild's financial advisory business in Southeast Asia along with co-head Piers Willis. Wheeler will also oversee Rothschild's wealth management and trust business in the region.

Wheeler previously worked with Goldman Sachs for about 16 years, first in New York, then in Hong Kong and Singapore, where he established and headed the firm's investment banking business in Asia ex-Japan, the statement said.

Most recently, Wheeler was group head of Standard Chartered's wholesale banking for Africa, Middle East, Europe and the Americas. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)