BRIEF-AK steel announces offering of $400,000,000 of senior notes
* AK Steel announces offering of $400,000,000 of senior notes and cash tender offer for its 7.625% senior notes due 2020
(Corrects to say Xylem's flow control business is based in UK, not U.S.)
July 2 Rotork Plc :
* Announces acquisition of Xylem Flow Control Limited for 18 million pounds payable in cash
* Purchase will be funded from cash reserves and existing bank facilities
* XFC will sit within Rotork Instruments division, where it will complement Fairchild, Soldo and YTC brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AK Steel announces offering of $400,000,000 of senior notes and cash tender offer for its 7.625% senior notes due 2020
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
* Johnson Controls to sell Scott Safety business to 3M for $2 billion