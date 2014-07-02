(Corrects to say Xylem's flow control business is based in UK, not U.S.)

July 2 Rotork Plc :

* Announces acquisition of Xylem Flow Control Limited for 18 million pounds payable in cash

* Purchase will be funded from cash reserves and existing bank facilities

* XFC will sit within Rotork Instruments division, where it will complement Fairchild, Soldo and YTC brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: