April 25 Rotork Plc
* Demand for group's products has remained strong and our
expectations for full year remain unchanged
* Order intake of £140m was 7.3% lower than q1 of 2013
(-2.2% occ), reflecting very strong comparative period.
* Revenue for q1 2.4% higher than prior year
* Currency will continue to be a headwind although we
anticipate that impact will slightly reduce as year progresses
and comparisons become easier
* Graham ogden, who has been an executive director since
2005, has decided to retire at end of march 2015
* Order book now stands at £191m, 1.7% higher (6.6% occ)
than at year end.
