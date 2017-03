Nov 14 Rotork Plc :

* Order intake for q3 was up 4.3% (+5.6% occ) on comparable period in 2013,

* Revenue for q3 was down 1.0% (-0.5% occ) on comparable period

* Cumulative revenue was up 0.1% (+2.2% occ) on prior year,

* Board continues to expect to make further progress in full year, with margins anticipated to be similar to those seen in 2013.