Nov 16 Rotork Plc, which makes valve
actuators and other control systems for the oil and gas
industries, said orders rose 25 percent in the third quarter,
boosted mainly by strong demand at the company's fluid systems
business.
Revenue rose nearly 10 percent for the three months ended
September.
Rotork forecast a strong fourth quarter as it completes
projects on the order book. But said it expects margins to be
slightly lower than a year earlier.
Third-quarter order growth was driven a 47 percent growth in
the company's fluid systems business, which designs and makes
pneumatic and hydraulic actuators and accounts for about 30
percent of the company's revenue.
"The demand for our products remains strong with North and
South America, Middle East and China seeing the greatest growth.
The strength of the LNG market in Australia has also benefited
Fluid Systems," the company said.
Larger peer IMI Plc, which makes valves,
power-generation equipment and fluid control systems, also said
on Friday that trading in the second half was in line with
expectations.
IMI had warned in August that the weakening European economy
could slow down growth.
Rotork shares, which have risen 20 percent so far this year,
closed at 2,323 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
IMI shares closed at 942 pence.