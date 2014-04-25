April 25 Valve-control systems maker Rotork Plc
reported a 7.3 percent fall in first-quarter orders
compared with a year earlier, when its order book was strong.
However, the company - which makes valve controls and
actuators for oil and gas, water, power and nuclear plants -
said it expected revenue to be weighted to the second half of
the year, when it sees a lower impact from currency
fluctuations.
"Currency will continue to be a headwind, although we
anticipate that the impact will slightly reduce as the year
progresses and comparisons become easier", the company said in a
statement.
Orders at the company's controls business - which makes
electric valve actuators - fell 4.9 percent in the quarter ended
March 30. However, on a constant currency basis, orders were up
3.1 percent.
The FTSE-250 component's shares closed at 2710 pence on
Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.5953 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)