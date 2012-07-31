July 31 Britain's Rotork Plc, which makes valves and other control systems for the oil, gas and water industries, said profit for the first half rose 22 percent helped by strong growth across its four divisions.

The company, which serves the oil and gas, power, sewage and marine markets, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 61.7 million pounds for January-June from 50.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 23 percent to 245.9 million pounds, driven primarily by its fluid systems division.

The company also raised interim dividend 13 percent to 16.4 pence a share.

Order intake was up 18.2 percent in the first half, with order intake in its gears division up nearly 30 percent.

Rotork shares, which have gained 14 percent so far this year, closed at 2,205 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)