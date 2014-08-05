Aug 5 Rotork Plc, a maker of valve controls and actuators, said pretax profit fell 3.3 percent in the first half, hurt by a strong pound that offset robust order intakes.

The company, which generates 45 percent of its total revenue from oil and gas sector, said it expected performance to be more weighted towards the second half.

First-half pretax profit fell to 61.5 million pounds ($103.7 million) from 63.6 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue grew 4.4 percent to 278.5 million pounds.

Analysts on an average expected pretax profit to be 73 million pounds on revenue of 285 million pounds for the six months ended June 30. ($1 = 0.5929 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)