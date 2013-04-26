UPDATE 1-Legal & General not seeking large M&A deals - CFO
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
(Corrects paragraph 1 to say the company makes valve-control systems, not valves)
April 26 Britain's Rotork Plc, which makes valve-control systems for the oil, gas and water industries, reported a 5 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, boosted by growth at its fluid systems business.
First-quarter order intake rose 14 percent to 150 million pounds. Order intake in its fluid systems business rose 27 percent.
Rotork said first-quarter revenue growth was affected as the delivery of a number of orders was pushed to the second quarter. ($1 = 0.6477 British pounds) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)
* Chief financial officer mark gregory ~says insurer has capacity to buy annuity back books, expect them to come on the market "from time to time"