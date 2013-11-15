BRIEF-IAG traffic and capacity rises in February
March 3 IAG February 2017 - group traffic and capacity statistics
Nov 15 Rotork PLC : * Q3 revenue was 13.0% higher than the prior year (+5.4% occ) * Anticipate the fourth quarter will be the strongest quarter in terms of revenue * Q3 order intake was broadly the same as last year's record Q3 * Order intake in the fourth quarter of 2013 is anticipated to be higher than in the same period of 2012 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cut its 2017 sales forecasts on Friday and its shares tumbled as a tough economic environment forced rivals and clients to fight over every dollar of marketing budgets.
PARIS, March 2 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce investments in Britain, which it had considered following the country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.