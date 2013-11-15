Nov 15 Rotork PLC : * Q3 revenue was 13.0% higher than the prior year (+5.4% occ) * Anticipate the fourth quarter will be the strongest quarter in terms of revenue * Q3 order intake was broadly the same as last year's record Q3 * Order intake in the fourth quarter of 2013 is anticipated to be higher than in the same period of 2012 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here