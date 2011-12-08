* Advent International, Carlyle bid for Italy's Rottapharm
* Avista, Charterhouse and Clessidra also bidders -sources
* Sale unlikely to meet seller's valuation of 2 bln euros
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Dec 8 A handful of private equity
firms have tabled bids for Italian drugs company Rottapharm,
which founder Luigi Rovati had been hoping would be valued at up
to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), people familiar with the
situation said.
Private equity groups Advent International, Carlyle Group
, Charterhouse, Avista and
Clessidra all submitted second round bids for the company on
Monday, three people said.
Rottapharm is expected to take two or three parties into a
third and final round of bidding which will stretch into the new
year, those people added.
Italian private equity group Clessidra would be expected to
team up with one of the other bidders if it is taken into the
next round of process, two of the people said.
The sale of the Monza-based maker of treatments for
conditions including osteoarthritis, as well as personal care
products such as baby wipes, is one of only a small handful of
large auction processes going on in Europe.
Many other company sales have stalled, or been pulled
altogether, as concerns about sovereign debt in the euro zone
have made financing more expensive and difficult to access for
buyout firms in particular.
It is unclear whether any rival pharma groups are interested
in Rottapharm.
Rovati, who established the group in 1961 and is now 83
years old, wants to retain a significant stake of about 40
percent, which some of the people believed would deter rival
drugs makers.
It is unlikely Rottapharm will achieve the valuation sellers
had hoped for, those people added.
Rottapharm has a presence in over 85 countries and employs
some 2,000 people. The group had revenues of about 600 million
euros in 2010, some 75 percent of which came from international
sales.
The private equity groups declined to comment or were
unavailable for comment. Rottapharm was unavailable for comment.
