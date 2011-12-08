* Advent International, Carlyle bid for Italy's Rottapharm -sources

* Avista, Charterhouse and Clessidra also bidders -sources

* Sale unlikely to meet seller's valuation of 2 bln euros -sources (Adds details)

By Simon Meads

LONDON, Dec 8 A handful of private equity firms have tabled bids for Italian drugs company Rottapharm, which founder Luigi Rovati had been hoping would be valued at up to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), people familiar with the situation said.

Private equity groups Advent International, Carlyle Group , Charterhouse, Avista and Clessidra all submitted second round bids for the company on Monday, three people said.

Rottapharm is expected to take two or three parties into a third and final round of bidding which will stretch into the new year, those people added.

Italian private equity group Clessidra would be expected to team up with one of the other bidders if it is taken into the next round of process, two of the people said.

The sale of the Monza-based maker of treatments for conditions including osteoarthritis, as well as personal care products such as baby wipes, is one of only a small handful of large auction processes going on in Europe.

Many other company sales have stalled, or been pulled altogether, as concerns about sovereign debt in the euro zone have made financing more expensive and difficult to access for buyout firms in particular.

It is unclear whether any rival pharma groups are interested in Rottapharm.

Rovati, who established the group in 1961 and is now 83 years old, wants to retain a significant stake of about 40 percent, which some of the people believed would deter rival drugs makers.

It is unlikely Rottapharm will achieve the valuation sellers had hoped for, those people added.

Rottapharm has a presence in over 85 countries and employs some 2,000 people. The group had revenues of about 600 million euros in 2010, some 75 percent of which came from international sales.

The private equity groups declined to comment or were unavailable for comment. Rottapharm was unavailable for comment. ($1 = 0.7468 euros) (Reporting by Simon Meads; Additional reporting by Massimo Gaia and Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Sarah White)