MILAN, July 25 Italy's Rovati family said on
Wednesday it had decided to halt talks to sell 50 percent of
pharmaceutical group Rottapharm-Madaus to private equity firms
Avista and Clessidra due to disagreement over governance.
"We decided to stop negotiations, given the irreconcilable
differences on governance issues," the Chief Executive of
Rottapharm-Madaus Luca Rovati said in a statement.
Earlier in June a source close to the matter said Clessidra
and Avista had reached an agreement to buy 50 percent of the
family-owned group.
Clessidra and Avista started exclusive talks to acquire the
stake in May.
