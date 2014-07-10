BRIEF-Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in U.S for patients with breast cancer
* Myriad Genetics launches the endopredict test in the United States for patients with breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, July 10 Italian pharmaceauticals company Rottapharm Madaus (IPO-ROTT.MI) on Thursday said it has pulled plans for its initial public offfering (IPO) due to adverse market conditions and souring investor sentiment on southern European assets, it said.
It had been planning to usse 50 million shares, or 25 percent of its capital, at a price of 7.25-9 euros per share.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)
* Cempra retains Morgan Stanley to lead review of strategic business options
March 13 Bionime Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.8 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/00Jkw2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)