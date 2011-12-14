LONDON Dec 14 Buyout groups Advent,
Carlyle and Avista are competing over a large stake in Italian
drugs group Rottapharm, as the sale of one of Europe's largest
private equity targets moves towards a conclusion, people
familiar with the situation said.
Advent, Carlyle and Avista have been
taken into a third and final round of bidding for Rottapharm,
which could see one of them take about a 40 percent stake in the
company, the people said.
Rottapharm founder Luigi Rovati put a majority stake in his
company up for sale earlier this year, looking for a valuation
of about 2 billion euros ($2.62 billion).
The private equity groups declined to comment or were not
immediately available for comment. Rottapharm was unavailable
for comment.
(Reporting by Simon Meads; editing by Victoria Howley)