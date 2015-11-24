(Adds comments from union and port, background)
AMSTERDAM Nov 24 Container workers at the Port
of Rotterdam have voted to hold a series of 24-hour strikes in
December and January in protest at possible job cuts,
threatening to freeze the movement of goods through Europe's
largest port.
Niek Stam, leader of the FNV Havens union, said in a
statement members of the union had voted in favour of the
strikes to back their demand for guarantees of no layoffs for
the coming nine years.
Major container employers ECT, APMT and RWG have rejected
that demand in contract talks which have been running since
April.
"The employers have said that they think that demand is not
realistic, something of a different era," said Sjaak Poppe, a
spokesman for the Port of Rotterdam, which is brokering the
now-stalled talks and which has been asked by the employers to
speak on their behalf.
The source of the conflict is the commissioning of two new
highly automated container terminals, expected to lead to the
loss of 700 out of 4,000 jobs in container throughput at the
port in 2017.
FNV's strike committee has signalled it will choose three
days in December and three in January for strikes.
Whether or not traffic in the port is disrupted will depend
on the nature of the strike and how thoroughly union members
adhere to the call, Poppe said, adding he expected the first
action between Dec. 9 and 11.
