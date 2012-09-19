BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Belgium's Roularta expects to sell 100 million euros ($131 million) of bonds, the top end of the range it has given, as it works to raise funds for a possible merger of one of its newspapers or magazines with a rival publication.

Roularta has given a range for its bond sale of 75 million to 100 million euros, and when asked if he is expecting to get the top of the range, Chief Executive Rik De Nolf said: "That's what we are expecting, yes."

Roularta, the media firm behind Trends business magazine and the Dutch language television channel VTM, said on Tuesday it would sell six-year 5.125 percent bonds from Sept. 21 to Oct 3.

De Nolf, the son of the company's founder, said it would spend half the cash on refinancing existing debt, and half on making investments.

He said the almost 60-year-old company could spend around 30 million euros in about two years on an investment such as merging one of its titles with an external publication.

Roularta's performance should stabilise in its main Belgium market in the rest of the year, after a slowdown in advertising revenue hit profits at the end of last year, he added.

Roularta has not given an outlook for 2012, saying a tough economic backdrop and the changing competitive landscape faced by its TV operations make it hard to forecast results.

KBC Bank and Belfius Bank are acting as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the issuance. Bank Degroof is acting as co-manager.

($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Mark Potter)