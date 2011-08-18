* Sales rise but core profit falls

BRUSSELS, Aug 18 Belgian publisher Roularta's core profit declined in the first half, hit by higher paper prices, and it said it had no visibility on the fourth quarter due to the economic uncertainty.

Its recurring core profit slipped by 4.4 percent to 38.1 million euros ($53.7 million), missing the 40.5 million euros expected on average by three banks and brokerages.

That's despite a 2.6 percent rise in sales to 361.7 million euros, helped by increased advertising revenue and a jump in contract printing and typesetting business.

It said that while its third quarter had started well, its fourth-quarter outlook was masked by uncertain economic conditions that could significantly affect advertising revenue. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7099 Euro)