Jan 8 Roularta Media Group NV :

* Decides to solely continue negotiations with Patrick Drahi (majority shareholder of Altice ), associated with Marc Laufer, for sale of press titles

Negociations with Drahi include the sale of titles: L'Express, L'expansion, Mieux vivre votre argent, Lire, Classica, amongst others