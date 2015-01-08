Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 8 Roularta Media Group NV :
* Decides to solely continue negotiations with Patrick Drahi (majority shareholder of Altice ), associated with Marc Laufer, for sale of press titles
* Negociations with Drahi include the sale of titles: L'Express, L'expansion, Mieux vivre votre argent, Lire, Classica, amongst others Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)