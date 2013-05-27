UPDATE 3-France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward crisis meeting
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
BRUSSELS May 27 Roularta Media Group NV : * Roularta Media Group, the Rauwers Group and Brick Parking create company Yellowbrick Belgie, with Roularta owning 35% of the shares. * Yellowbrick facilitates "mobile parking" on the street or in (underground) car parks.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
ISTANBUL/BERLIN, March 4 Turkey said on Saturday it would keep holding rallies in Germany and the Netherlands to urge Turks living there to back a vote to boost President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, despite opposition from authorities in both countries.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .