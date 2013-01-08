* Six million users average 40 minutes/day on Rounds
* Competitors include Google Hangouts, Airtime
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Jan 8 Rounds, a free video-chat
service that is also a social network, expects to add tens of
million of users with the launch of its mobile phone
application.
Israel-based Rounds operates on top of existing platforms
with the goal of bringing friends together irrespective of their
preferred operating system or device.
Besides video-chat there are photo-sharing features and the
ability to watch YouTube videos, play games or listen to music
with those contacts, who see exactly what the other sees.
"We are the first hangout network, offering online
entertainment with video communication to bring people closer
together," Rounds co-founder and Chief Executive Dany Fishel
told Reuters.
Rounds has over 6 million users who spend an average of 40
minutes a day "hanging out", mainly via the Facebook app.
Last month Rounds launched its first application for Google
Android-based phones and Apple iPhones. It
expects mobile to bring the number of users to tens of millions,
reaching more than 80,000 new users in the first 48 hours.
"From our perspective, I can be on an Android device and you
on Facebook, we merge the contact lists together," Fishel said.
Rounds also gives these "hangouts" an afterlife, allowing
users to take pictures of themselves and fuse the images so it
appears as if they are physically together. Users can follow,
share, like and comment on the photos.
For now Rounds is concentrating on expanding to different
networks and will work on bringing in revenue in the second half
of 2013. It is considering various models such as micropayments
to unlock special video effects.
Competitors include Google Hangouts and Airtime, founded by
Napster founders Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning.
Airtime offers video-chatting but not games while Hangouts
is only for Google+ and Google Talk users.
"Our platform agnosticism sets us apart," Fishel said. "You
can be on Google+, Facebook etc."
Fishel noted that U.S. Marines stationed abroad often use
Microsoft's Skype to talk with their families.
"But when they wanted to communicate with a 5-year-old son,
after saying how much you've grown, the son had little patience
to speak. In Rounds, they have 25-30 minute talks because they
can watch YouTube clips and play games together," Fishel said.
Rounds has raised $5.5 million from investors including
Verizon Ventures and investment firm Rhodium.
"We believe towards the middle of this year we will do
another financing round," he said, adding the company will
likely seek to raise $8-$10 million and will look for new and
strategic investors.
One purpose of this funding will be to relocate the CEO to
the United States and open a marketing office while maintaining
research and development in Israel.