TEL AVIV Dec 17 Rounds will integrate Vidyo's
technology into its free video chat service, enabling the
Israeli company to offer shared entertainment with
high-definition group video conferencing.
"To achieve a truly engaging real-time social experience,
there needs to be a balanced mix between the worlds of
entertainment and communication," Rounds co-founder and chief
executive Dany Fishel said on Tuesday.
"This strategic agreement with Vidyo now provides Rounds
with the best infrastructure possible to deliver a unique,
unparalleled social video communication experience."
Ofer Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of Vidyo which also
provides video chat capabilities to Google Hangouts,
said the agreement will support further growth of Rounds'
platform.
Rounds brings friends together irrespective of their
operating system or device. Besides video-chat there are
photo-sharing features and the ability to watch YouTube videos,
play games or listen to music with those contacts.
The agreement with Vidyo follows an additional investment in
Rounds earlier this year that included Verizon Ventures and
investment firm Rhodium, bringing its total investment to $10.5
million.