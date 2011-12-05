* To use proceeds to pare down debt
* Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan underwriting the IPO
(Adds details on earnings, same store sales, PE backing)
Dec 5 Private equity owned Roundy's Parent
Co Inc filed for a $230 million initial public offering with
U.S. regulators on Monday, taking advantage of the thaw in the
U.S. IPO market.
Stock market volatility in the wake of the Eurozone debt
crisis and fears of a U.S. recession has slowed down IPO
activity, but the successful debut of group discount site
Groupon is luring companies back into the market.
Roundy's, which operates about 158 grocery stores under the
Pick 'n Save, Rainbow, Copps, Metro Market and Mariano's Fresh
Market retail banners, said it plans to use the proceeds from
the offering to pare down debts of over $800 million.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based supermarket chain, which is
owned by private equity firm Willis Stein & Partners, did not
specify the stock exchange on which it intends to list its
shares.
Roundy's competes with supermarkets such as Piggly Wiggly
and Festival Foods, as well as with supercenters such as
SuperTarget and Walmart.
For the quarter ended Oct. 1, Roundy's said it earned $12.4
million, up 30 percent from the previous year. Same-store sales
-- sales at stores open at least a year -- rose 1.7 percent in
the quarter.
The offering will be underwritten by Credit Suisse and J.P.
Morgan.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Esha
Dey)