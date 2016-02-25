German drugmaker Stada backs 5.32 bln euro offer from Bain, Cinven
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share