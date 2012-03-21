(Refiles to clarifiy headline; no change to text)

SAO PAULO, March 21 President Dilma Rousseff said foreign oil companies exploring for oil in Brazil must abide by safety requirements, making the comments as she swore in the new head of the country's oil regulator, Magda Chaimbriard, on Wednesday.

A ruling from the local courts is expected later today on whether to accept charges filed by a federal prosecutor against U.S. oil major Chevron and drilling company Transocean . (Reporting by Reese Ewing)