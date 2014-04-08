WASHINGTON, April 8 Rovi, which sells
television guide programs to cable providers, lost a patent
fight with Amazon.com on Tuesday when an appeals court
upheld a decision by a Delaware district court.
Rovi had accused Amazon of infringing on two patents, one
which creates an electronic program guide on a television screen
and another which allows a viewer to select and purchase a
pay-per-view program.
In both patents, Judge Richard Andrews of the U.S. District
Court for the District of Delaware narrowly defined what the
"claims," or portions of patents, did in such a way that forced
Rovi to drop its argument for infringement.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which
specializes in patent appeals, agreed with the lower court.
Neither Rovi nor Amazon immediately responded to requests
for comment and it was not immediately clear if Rovi would
appeal the case further or drop it.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)