By Subrat Patnaik
April 16 Engaged Capital LLC has written to Rovi
Corp, which sells television guide programs to cable
providers, seeking changes to the company's board.
Engaged Capital, which owns a 0.49 percent stake in Rovi, is
seeking to replace three of Rovi's long-term directors, Andrew
Ludwick, James Meyer and James O'Shaughnessy.
"Rovi has recommended its stockholders vote to re-elect the
company's slate of directors," a Rovi spokesperson said in an
e-mail to Reuters on Thursday.
The company believes the "dissident slate" does not offer
additional leadership or expertise in areas of strategic
importance, the spokesperson said.
The hedge fund said about 70 percent of Rovi's shareholders
had supported the directors at the company's annual meeting in
2014 as they ran unopposed.
Engaged Capital nominated David Lockwood, Raghavendra Rau
and Glenn Welling for election to the board at the next annual
meeting, scheduled for May 13.
"We believe the incumbent board displays all the hallmarks
of a broken and unaccountable governance structure," the hedge
fund said.
Rovi said in March that it was "open to constructive input"
from its stockholders and respected their right to nominate
directors. (bit.ly/1FZjSuc)
Later that month, the company appointed Steven Lucas as an
independent director. (bit.ly/1FZm8BH)
Reuters reported in March that Rovi had hired investment
bank Credit Suisse to help defend itself against
Engaged Capital.
Rovi's shares were down 2.5 percent at $18.11 on the Nasdaq.
