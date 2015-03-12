By Liana B. Baker
| March 12
March 12 Hedge fund Engaged Capital started a
proxy fight against digital television guide provider Rovi Corp
on Thursday after months of stalled talks over company
strategy, cost structure and other issues.
Engaged said in a letter that it was nominating four
candidates for Rovi's board.
Rovi has hired investment bank Credit Suisse to
help defend itself against Engaged, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
Reuters reported last month that Rovi was looking to hire an
adviser after Engaged increased pressure in recent months on the
company to make changes to its strategy.
Rovi also received interest from private equity firms for
its assets, sources previously told Reuters. These discussions
have been focused on a potential sale either of the entire
company or of parts, these sources said at the time. It is
unclear if the company is currently open to a sale.
Engaged has held discussions with Rovi, which has a market
capitalization of $2.2 billion, over its capital allocation,
executive compensation and corporate governance. The hedge fund
said it was frustrated with Rovi's lack of progress in finding
new directors.
Rovi responded in a statement that Engaged is attempting to
seize control of the company without paying a premium
.
Newport Beach, California-based Engaged, led by Glenn
Welling, holds a 0.6 percent stake in Rovi, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Devika Krishna
Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)