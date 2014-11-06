BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
Nov 6 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Sa :
* 9-month revenue up 8 percent to 175.5 million euros
* 9-month EBITDA up 14 percent to 28.9 million euros
* 9-month net profit up 6 percent to 19.9 million euros
* Total debt 37.3 million euros at Sept 30 versus 31 million euros at Dec 31, 2013
* Sees FY operating income up between 5 percent and 10 percent
* Sees FY 2015 operating income up between 5 percent and 10 percent Source text: bit.ly/1xhvCA9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.