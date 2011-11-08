* Q3 adjusted EPS $0.63 vs est $0.61
* Q3 revenue $196.5 mln versus est $197.9 mln
* Shares down 22.2 pct after hours
(Follows alerts)
Nov 8 Digital entertainment technology firm Rovi
Corp reported fourth-quarter revenue that missed market
expectations as sales at its consumer software business fell 16
percent, sending its shares down by more than a fifth in
extended trade.
The company develops copy protection software used by
telecom and cable companies, movie studios and set-top box
makers makers, and metadata on movies and music.
July-Sept net income slid to $1.8 million, or 2 cents a
share, from $36.4 million, or 35 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 63 cents a
share, on revenue of $196.5 million.
Consumer software revenue fell to $34.4 million.
Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 61 cents a
share, on revenue of $197.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company fell to $35.80 in after-market trade.
They closed at $46.02 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)