Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 8 Can an Angry Bird keep your baby safe and warm?
Angry Birds developer Rovio is getting into baby products after the Finnish company's foray into toys paid off.
Angry Birds has over 40 million players each month and it's one of the top apps on Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) mobile platform. But Rovio has also sold roughly 7 million Angry Birds toys and gets a "sizable proportion" of its revenue from licensing and merchandising, according to Ville Heijari, vice president of franchise development.
"Rovio's core business is games but licensing/merchandising is one of the fastest growing parts of the company," Heijari told Reuters, adding that this part of the business is profitable.
The new baby products include blankets and clothes made by a company called SwaddleDesigns and covered with Angry Birds characters from the game.
Earlier this year, Rovio raised $42 million from venture capital firm Accel Partners, Atomico Ventures -- the venture capital firm started by Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstroem -- and Felicis Ventures.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.