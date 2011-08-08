SAN FRANCISCO Aug 8 Can an Angry Bird keep your baby safe and warm?

Angry Birds developer Rovio is getting into baby products after the Finnish company's foray into toys paid off.

Angry Birds has over 40 million players each month and it's one of the top apps on Apple Inc's mobile platform. But Rovio has also sold roughly 7 million Angry Birds toys and gets a "sizable proportion" of its revenue from licensing and merchandising, according to Ville Heijari, vice president of franchise development.

"Rovio's core business is games but licensing/merchandising is one of the fastest growing parts of the company," Heijari told Reuters, adding that this part of the business is profitable.

The new baby products include blankets and clothes made by a company called SwaddleDesigns and covered with Angry Birds characters from the game.

Earlier this year, Rovio raised $42 million from venture capital firm Accel Partners, Atomico Ventures -- the venture capital firm started by Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstroem -- and Felicis Ventures.

(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)