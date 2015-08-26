HELSINKI Aug 26 Finland's Rovio, maker of hit mobile phone game Angry Birds, on Wednesday said it plans to cut up to 260 jobs, or about 37 percent of its workforce, and forecast falling profits for this year.

"Fundamental changes are needed to ensure Rovio succeeds in its global ambitions to be the leading entertainment company with mobile games at its heart," Rovio CEO Pekka Rantala said in a statement. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)