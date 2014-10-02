* Firm says growth has been weaker than expected
HELSINKI, Oct 2 Finnish mobile games maker
Rovio, owner of the Angry Birds brand, plans to cut up to 130
jobs in Finland, or 16 percent of its workforce, saying growth
has not been as strong as expected and it needs a simpler
structure.
Aiming to become an entertainment brand on a par with Walt
Disney, Rovio has expanded the Angry Birds brand into an
animated TV series and toys and clothing. It is also working on
an animated movie, expected to premiere in 2016.
But it has struggled to retain players amid competition from
new games, with operating profit halving last year to 36.5
million euros ($46 million) due to investments and stalling
sales.
"We have been building our team on assumptions of faster
growth than have materialized. As a result, we announced today
that we plan to simplify our organisation ... we also need to
consider possible employee reductions," Chief Executive Mikael
Hed said in a statement.
Angry Birds, in which players use a slingshot to attack pigs
who steal birds' eggs, is the No.1 paid mobile application of
all time, according to Rovio.
Analysts have said Rovio has been late to respond to a shift
to freely available games on smartphones and tablets that make
money when players buy virtual items to succeed in the game.
Rovio has introduced such features in its latest games such
as Angry Birds Stella and Angry Birds Go!, but has yet to see a
repeat of the success of the original game launched in 2009.
"In New York, (retailers) Toys R Us and Barnes & Noble seem
to have reduced shelf space for Angry Birds products," said Tero
Kuittinen, an analyst with media research company Frank N. Magid
Associates.
He added prime space in some stores had recently been filled
with merchandise for Minecraft, a popular video game created by
Sweden's Mojang which Microsoft last month agreed to
buy for $2.5 billion.
Rovio said on Thursday it wasn't planning to change its
overall course, and added its strategic focus remained on games,
media, and consumer products.
Judging from its sales of 156 million euros ($197 million)
last year, it has fallen far behind mobile game peers.
Clash of Clans maker Supercell saw its revenue grow to $892
million in 2013, while sales at Sweden's King Digital
Entertainment, which developed Candy Crush Saga, jumped
more than tenfold to $1.88 billion. Mojang's sales totalled
about 2.05 billion Swedish crowns, or $285 million.
