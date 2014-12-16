Dec 16 Rovi SA :

* Says reaches positive results in phase I clinical trial for use of its ISM technology with Risperidona drug

* Says finalized patients recruitment for phase II in United States

* Sees to start phase III for Risperidona ISM in 2015

* Says Risperidona drug used for schizophrenia treatment is tested with ISM drug delivery technology Source text: bit.ly/1BSbkma

