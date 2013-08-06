GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, U.S. dollar firm on Fed outlook
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
Aug 6 Offshore drilling contractor Rowan Companies Plc reported a 63 percent jump in quarterly profit as the rates paid for its rigs improved.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $82.8 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter from $50.8 million, or 41 cents, a year earlier.
Net income for the quarter ended June 30 includes an after-tax gain of $12.5 million from sale of one of its shallow-water jack-up rigs.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $408.9 million.
March 7 Verifone Systems Inc is investigating a breach of its internal networks that appears to have impacted a number of companies running its point-of-sale card terminals, Krebs on Security said in a blog post citing sources.
March 7 A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled against Native American tribes seeking to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline as their legal options narrow weeks before oil is set to flow on the project.