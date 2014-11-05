(Adds details, CEO comments, shares)

Nov 5 Contract driller Rowan Cos Plc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by higher rates for its jackup rigs.

Rowan stayed largely insulated from oversupply in the jackup rigs market as a majority of its high specification rigs are under long-term contracts in the Middle East and North Sea.

The average daily rate for Rowan's jackup rigs rose to $174,300 in the third quarter from $169,200, a year earlier, while the rate for its drillship rose to $660,200 from $605,000.

Fleet utilization rate, a measure of the percentage of the company's fleet deployed, rose to 84 percent from 80 percent.

Rowan said it added contracts worth $1.2 billion in the quarter as Saudi Aramco, a major customer, extended the contract for four jackup rigs.

Larger peer Ensco Plc also reported a rise in quarterly revenue last week as average day rates rose for its floaters and jackup rigs.

Rowan is seeing some "softness in jackup and deepwater markets worldwide," but it expects revenue to rise in 2015 due to new drillships, Chief Executive Tom Burke said in a statement.

"Our second newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship, the Rowan Resolute, commenced operations in the US Gulf of Mexico in October and we will take delivery of our third newbuild drillship, the Rowan Reliance, in Korea this week," he said.

Rowan's net income rose to $119.6 million, or 96 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $51.9 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier, helped by a tax benefit of $41 million.

Revenue rose about 22 percent to $467.7 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 54 cents per share and revenue of $465.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Houston-based Rowan's shares were up 1.3 percent at $23.15 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen 35 percent this year. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Kirti Pandey)