OSLO Aug 31 The Chief Executive of New-York listed driller Rowan Companies (RDC.N), Matt Ralls, told an oil conference held in the Norwegian capital:

* Focus is on expanding offshore fleet, will build 2 ultradeepwater rigs

* Says expects rig day rates to rise, especially where markets are tightest

* Says construction costs of 2 extra ultradeepwater rigs is $605 mln, comes on top of existing investments, expected delivery in 2013 and 2014

* Says market conditions for ultradeepwater rigs are strong, expects them to continue * Capex 2012 will be $100 mln, $600 mln in 2013 and about $400 mln in 2014

* Earnings per share set to rise steadily to $5 in 2015, from less than $2 in 2011

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)