PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 10 U.S. contract driller Rowan Cos Plc said it has exercised its option to build a fourth ultra-deepwater drillship with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd at a cost of about $620 million.
The cost includes commissioning, project management and spares, but excludes capitalized interest, the company said in a statement adding that the expected delivery in March 2015.
The total cost for Rowan's fourth drillship will be about 6 percent higher than the first three drillships due to equipment price and labor cost increases, it added.
Houston-based Rowan, whose 31 shallow-water rigs are working in the Middle East, the North Sea, Trinidad, Southeast Asia and the Gulf of Mexico, said it expects the first drillship to be delivered by late 2013. The second and third drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarters of 2014 respectively.
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets