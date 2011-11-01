* Q3 EPS $0.25 vs est. $0.38

* Q3 revenue $234.7 mln vs est. $247.5 mln

* Sees Q4 drilling costs rising 16-19 pct

By Swetha Gopinath and Vaishnavi Bala

Nov 1 Rowan Cos Inc , which is grappling with costly rig upgrades, sees a sequential rise in fourth-quarter drilling costs and said it expects most of its idle rigs to be placed under contract only next year.

The Houston-based company expects fourth-quarter drilling costs to rise 16-19 percent sequentially to $150-$155 million. Third-quarter costs rose 24 percent, from the year ago.

During the third quarter, the company -- which has a fleet of 30 jack-up rigs -- prepared nine rigs for new contracts, several of which took longer than expected.

"Given their expected downtime, I think fourth-quarter results will possibly be lower than what was reported in the third quarter," analyst Longdley Zephirin of Zephirin Group said.

The company, whose third-quarter revenue missed expectations, sees higher revenue due to more operating days.

"We expect a significant increase in revenues during the fourth quarter, based on an anticipated 15-17 percent increase in operating days over the third-quarter level," Chief Financial Officer Bill Wells said on a conference call.

Worries about the health of the global economy have knocked crude oil prices CLc1 off the year's high of more than $100 per barrel, sparking fears of a drop in oil and gas spending.

Bigger rival Noble Corp's quarterly profit fell short of expectations as the owner of the world's third-largest offshore drilling fleet struggles with greater downtime for its deepwater fleet overall.

OVERSEAS BETS

Rowan, which expects several contracts from Indonesia in the next few months, sees a pick-up in international jack-up demand driven by higher activity in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

"Rowan is set to benefit from rising domestic and international jack-up dayrates and improving conditions in all major markets," Barclays Capital said in a note to clients.

The company, which expects demand for its ultra-deepwater rigs to strengthen, said it will build an ultra-deepwater drillship with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd .

The latest buy is part of the company's long-stated move to expand into deepwater. Rowan sold its drilling and mining equipment unit in May and then hived off its onshore rig fleet line in July.

"This company is focussing more and more on their deepwater assets by building new rigs," analyst Zephirin said.

Income from continuing operations in the third-quarter was 25 cents a share, compared with analysts' estimates of 38 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell about 2 percent to $234.7 million, below analysts' estimates of $247.5 million.

Rowan shares were trading down 6 percent at $32.46 on Tuesday afternoon. They fell 8 percent earlier in the session.