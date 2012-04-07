(Adds more detail, quotes)
* Intruder protesting against elitism
* Race restarted in unprecedented scenes
* Cambridge win after Oxford break an oar
LONDON, April 7 Cambridge beat Oxford in a
bizarre and chaotic Varsity Boat Race which featured an intruder
in the River Thames, a broken oar and an ailing oarsman on
Saturday.
Cambridge won the 158th edition of the race but the event
would have sparked security concerns just 111 days before the
start of the London Olympics after the appearance of a swimming
intruder forced the umpire to halt the contest near the halfway
mark with the crews racing close together.
A man wearing a black wetsuit was almost hit by the oars of
the Oxford crew before he was hauled out of the river and
arrested by police for a public order offence. Organisers said
he had been taken into custody at a west London police station.
Media named the man as 35-year-old Trenton Oldfield.
A blog (here)
entitled "Elitism leads to Tyranny" and posted soon after the
race indicated he was protesting against elitism as represented
by rowers from Britain's premier universities.
The boats were ordered to pull up and race umpire John
Garrett declared a restart which took place following a stoppage
of 30 minutes.
There was more drama just a minute after the restart when
one of the Oxford rowers saw his blade snap off following a
clash of oars between the crews of the two boats.
That effectively ended Oxford's challenge and Cambridge
sprinted away to win by several lengths.
MUTED CELEBRATIONS
Cambridge celebrations were muted, however, as there was
concern in the beaten Oxford boat where exhausted bow man Alex
Woods collapsed. He was carried off the boat for treatment and
taken to London's Charing Cross hospital.
A statement from the organisers, BRCL, said: "...Alex Woods
is in a stable condition. He will continue to be monitored by
hospital staff... Alex's family are with him and he is receiving
the best possible medical care."
Oxford cox Zoe de Toledo, unhappy at having to race minus
one oar, appealed against the result but was told by Garrett
they had been warned for getting too close.
Cambridge president Dave Nelson, asked about the intruder,
told BBC TV: "Suddenly there was this yelling about an
obstruction going on and the next thing I know is I can see a
guy's head in the middle of the two boats
"There must have been 10 or 20 boats following us so that
guy was in serious strife.
Garrett said: "We thought it was some debris but then
realised it was actually a swimmer.
"We weren't sure what was going to happen, whether he was
going to get out of the way in time and then it was quite clear
he was just waiting for the boats to come across him so I had to
stop the race and re-start."
He said of the Oxford protest: "In the immediate run-up to
the clash of oars I was warning Oxford. Cambridge were in the
right position so I was content to let the race continue and the
result stand."
IN CUSTODY
Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service Marine
Policing Unit took the swimmer back to the riverside where he
was arrested and then taken into custody, the organisers said.
The blog post, attributed to Oldfield, a former student at
the London School of Economics, described the Boat Race as: "...
an inconsequential backdrop for these elite educational
institutions to demonstrate themselves (and) re-boot their
shared culture together in the public realm."
It added: "I am swimming into the boats in the hope I can
stop them from completing the race and proposing the return of
surprise tactics."
Karl Hudspith, president of the Oxford Boat Club, blamed the
intruder for ruining the rowers' big day, writing on Twitter:
"To Trenton Oldfiled (sic); my team went through seven months of
hell, this was the culmination."
The drama brought back memories of the 2004 Olympics
Marathon in Athens where a kilted intruder darted on to the road
and bundled off the race leader. He was the same man who ran on
the track at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in 2003.
Reserve umpire Matthew Pinsent, Britain's ex-Olympic and
world champion rower, said of Saturday's incident and race
re-run: "It's not ideal but given those circumstances what could
we do?
"It's a safety issue. Fortunately, we spotted him and
stopped the race. What could we do? We couldn't possibly have
carried on."
The Boat Race, first rowed in 1829, is a British institution
and attracts a large TV audience worldwide as well as the
thousands of people who line both sides of the river.
The 6.8 km race has witnessed many dramatic incidents over
the years, including in 1912 when both boats sank. The last time
it was stopped and restarted was in 2001 following a clash of
blades after just one minute.
Saturday's victory put Cambridge on 81 wins, five ahead of
Oxford with one dead heat.
