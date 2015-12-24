BERLIN Dec 24 One graduate with a craving to
get away from it all in 2016 intends to row solo across the
Indian Ocean, quitting the Berlin start-up scene to seek freedom
and listen to some audio books in peace.
Francesco Tomba, 26, is undeterred by his lack of
significant rowing experience. He has already completed a lone
six-month swim around an Indonesian island, a cycling expedition
in the Himalayas and a winter living under a rock in the French
Alps.
"There's no other getaway like this," he said of the row he
plans to start from Australia in mid-2016, probably in July.
"These days I don't have any time to read and I'm really
looking forward to having hours and hours of 'reading time'," he
said in his Berlin flat. "I'm going to audio book the hell out
of it."
Others have rowed solo across the Indian Ocean before: Swede
Anders Svedlund's 1971 crossing is the first on record.
However, Tomba aims to be the first to row alone from
Australia to mainland Africa, arriving in Tanzania - unlike
previous rowers who arrived in Madagascar or Mauritius.
Tomba, a British-Italian mathematics graduate, expects the
journey to take around four months in a 7-metre (23 ft) boat
that he is having purpose-built.
To prepare for the crossing, he is joining a six-man crew
rowing across the Atlantic in January. Otherwise, his training
is based on an intense one-hour daily 'cardio' workout of
push-ups, sit-ups and other exercises using his own body weight.
"There's a draw towards doing something where you have to
deal with situations in the moment," he said. "You have to make
decisions as quickly as possible, otherwise - well, there is no
'otherwise'. You just have to."
Tomba expects choppy conditions during his row across the
Indian Ocean, the third largest after the Pacific and the
Atlantic. He will have a satellite connection to stay in touch
with friends and family, and an onshore route planner.
Is he afraid? "Of course. That is part of the draw. There is
no way you can conquer the elements, you just have to deal with
it."
Tomba says he is "the laziest person on earth" but adds:
"This stuff is all about tricking yourself into doing it. You
book your flight before you've come to terms with it. Then you
have to do something about it."
