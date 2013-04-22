Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, April 22 Roxi Petroleum PLC : * Early oil indications from the first interval is positive for the company * Oil has been indicated in the first interval of well 806 being tested between
2022 and 2032 metres
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).