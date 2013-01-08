Jan 8 Royal Alliance Associates, the New
York-based broker-dealer owned by American International Group
Inc, has expanded its adviser force with a veteran team
that joined the firm in Ohio.
Advisers Sherri Stansbury and Carey Stansbury moved to Royal
Alliance from Houston-based Next Financial Group Inc, where they
managed $230 million in client assets.
The advisers, based in Toledo, Ohio, together run the
independent practice, Informative Financial Services. They are
joined by adviser Bill Harris. The team together had annual
revenue production of $1.6 million last year.
Royal Alliance Associates is part of the AIG-owned Advisor
Group network, which also includes FSC Securities Corp and
SagePoint Financial Inc.
Royal Alliance's senior vice president of recruiting, Kevin
Beard, told Reuters in November that the bulk of the firm's new
recruits have come from other independent firms and smaller
regional broker-dealers.
The firm last year added at least five veteran adviser teams
that together managed more than $1.5 billion in client assets at
their old firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters.