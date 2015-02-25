LONDON/NEW YORK Feb 25 Royal Bank of Scotland
Group PLC is set to confirm the appointment of Howard
Davies as its new chairman on Thursday, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
Davies, a former top UK regulator who serves as an
independent director on the board of Morgan Stanley is
set to be named as the replacement for Philip Hampton when the
British bank announces its results on Thursday morning.
Davies, who was Chairman of the UK banking regulator the
Financial Services Authority from 1997 to 2003, is expected to
step down from the Morgan Stanley board when he takes up the RBS
job, two other sources with knowledge of the situation said.
Hampton is due to take over as deputy chairman of drugs
group GlaxoSmithKline PLC on April 1 and become Chairman
later this year.
The sources did not say exactly when Davies would become RBS
chairman. RBS declined to comment, while Davies could not
immediately be reached for comment.
