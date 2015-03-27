ZURICH, March 27 Swiss private bank Union
Bancaire Privee (UBP) said on Friday it had agreed to buy Royal
Bank of Scotland's international private banking arm
Coutts International.
"This acquisition confirms our commitment in further
developing our wealth management business and represents a
significant milestone in our growth strategy," UBP Chief
Executive said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for Coutts International said both parties had
agreed not to disclose the price of the deal.
Britain's Financial Times reported on Thursday UBP is
expected to pay about $600 million to $800 million, citing two
people familiar with the situation.
A source had told Reuters the range reported was accurate
but declined to give further details.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing William Hardy)