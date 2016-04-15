BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
TAIPEI, April 15 CTBC Financial, parent of Taiwan's biggest credit card company, said on Friday it is buying Royal Bank of Scotland's Malaysia unit for $189.7 million, in its latest overseas expansion.
CTBC will own 100 percent of the unit, called The Royal Bank of Scotland Berhad, subject to regulatory approval, the company told a news briefing.
The Taiwanese company has also decided to acquire the assets of RBS's offshore banking unit in Malaysia, Labuan Offshore Banking Unit, for $132.5 million, it said.
Last month, CTBC agreed to buy a 35.6 percent stake in Thailand's LH Financial Group for 16.6 billion baht ($469 million). (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering