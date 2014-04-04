LONDON, April 4 Royal Bank of Scotland
has appointed a new finance director, poaching Ewen Stevenson
from Credit Suisse where he was co-head of investment
banking for Europe the Middle East and Africa.
In a statement on Friday RBS said Stevenson has been
appointed Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer at the
lender, starting in the new role on May 19.
Stevenson's career at Credit Suisse spanned 25 years and he
was a senior member of the bank's team advising the British
government on its bailouts of RBS and Lloyds during the
financial crisis.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott)