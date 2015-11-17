WASHINGTON Nov 17 Federal prosecutors are
pursuing criminal cases against executives from the Royal Bank
of Scotland Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co for
allegedly selling flawed mortgage securities, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.
People familiar with the probes said officials were trying
to determine whether the bankers ignored warnings from
associates that they were packing too many weak mortgages into
investment offerings and whether they can prove that constituted
fraud, the newspaper said.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)